Remembering Ruby Dee During Women’s History Month
Ruby Dee, born in 1922, was a native of Cleveland, Ohio. While some may know her as a famous African American actress during the 1960s, she was also an avid social rights activist for racial equality and equal rights during the Civil Rights Movement. After receiving her education from Hunter College with a degree in Spanish and French in 1945, Ruby worked as an apprentice with the American Negro Theatre. At the age of 17, she first appeared in On Strives Row before participating in several Broadway productions. She later met her husband, Ossie Davis, in 1946, and married him in 1948. In addition to doing her own film and entertainment projects, she was often seen participating in plays, films, and television shows with him for over five decades.
During her time at the American Negro Theatre, Ruby began to realize how she was treated differently from some of her peers due to her race. She acknowledged that she may have different experiences and harder challenges in comparison to white individuals, but she never let that stop her. Even though Ruby worked to appear on film during a time of segregation in most of the United States and was treated as a second-class citizen as a Black actress, she continued to push forward. Ruby began to advocate for change in any way she knew how, emerging as a trailblazer during the civil rights movement. She marched alongside Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for equity and justice for African Americans, becoming personal friends with them both over their mutual passion for equality.
Ruby Dee was also a main organizer for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, where she served as an emcee. Due to her profound relationship with Malcolm X, she was even honored with reading the eulogy at his funeral. In conjunction with her husband, she participated in some of the country’s largest political demonstrations and was associated with almost every civil rights group, including the NAACP, the Congress of Racial Equity, the Black Panthers, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Ruby never thought of herself as an activist during the beginning of her advocacy journey. She stated that she loved the people she loved, regardless of political party or ideology. She brought together countless individuals to help combat and fight against racism, continuing this fight until she passed away in 2014. Even though the battle against racism and hate persists, her legacy serves as a testament and a reminder of the critical work that still needs to be done to eradicate racism. May her memory serve as a motivating and guiding force for current and future generations to push back against racist ideals until it has disappeared from everyday life.
Senator Nickie Antonio serves as Highest Ranking Member on the Senate Health, Transportation, and Rules and Reference Committees. Additionally, she is a member of the Ohio House Democratic Women's Caucus, previously as chair, and is the State Director for the National Women Legislators' Lobby.
Senator Nickie Antonio
State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in the Ohio Senate, representing District 23, and in leadership as the Minority Leader. Antonio, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, previously spent eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives, where she served District 13 and was also a member of leadership. Antonio has served as a Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program for women, Adjunct Professor, and a teacher for children with special needs.
She has been a dedicated champion of workers� rights, high-quality education, local governments, equal rights for women and the LGBT community, health care for all, and fighting the opioid crisis.
Antonio is recognized as a leader who reaches across the aisle to get things done. As a result, she championed Ohio�s historic adoption of open records law (S.B. 23/H.B. 61) and step therapy reform law (S.B. 265/H.B. 72). Last General Assembly, Antonio passed legislation to abolish the shackling of pregnant inmates (S.B. 18/H.B. 1) and to require pharmacist education for dispensing life-saving naloxone (S.B. 59/H.B. 341). During her tenure in the Ohio legislature, Antonio introduced the Ohio Fairness Act, which would provide civil rights protections for members of the LGBTQ community. She continues to work to remedy and end Ohio�s use of the death penalty, as well as on an array of other bills focused on improving the lives of all Ohioans. Antonio continues to be an established expert in health policy in the General Assembly.
The first in her family to graduate from college, she holds both an MPA and a B.S. Ed. from Cleveland State University, and she was named a CSU Distinguished Alumni in 2013. She is also an alumnus and Bohnett Fellow of the Kennedy School Harvard Leadership Program (2011) and has been the recipient of numerous awards as legislator of the year from various organizations during her tenure.
Her daughters, Ariel and Stacey, have made Antonio and her wife, Jean Kosmac, very proud as the girls engage in their adult life journeys.