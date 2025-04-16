Remembering Ruby Dee During Women’s History Month

Ruby Dee, born in 1922, was a native of Cleveland, Ohio. While some may know her as a famous African American actress during the 1960s, she was also an avid social rights activist for racial equality and equal rights during the Civil Rights Movement. After receiving her education from Hunter College with a degree in Spanish and French in 1945, Ruby worked as an apprentice with the American Negro Theatre. At the age of 17, she first appeared in On Strives Row before participating in several Broadway productions. She later met her husband, Ossie Davis, in 1946, and married him in 1948. In addition to doing her own film and entertainment projects, she was often seen participating in plays, films, and television shows with him for over five decades.

During her time at the American Negro Theatre, Ruby began to realize how she was treated differently from some of her peers due to her race. She acknowledged that she may have different experiences and harder challenges in comparison to white individuals, but she never let that stop her. Even though Ruby worked to appear on film during a time of segregation in most of the United States and was treated as a second-class citizen as a Black actress, she continued to push forward. Ruby began to advocate for change in any way she knew how, emerging as a trailblazer during the civil rights movement. She marched alongside Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for equity and justice for African Americans, becoming personal friends with them both over their mutual passion for equality.

Ruby Dee was also a main organizer for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, where she served as an emcee. Due to her profound relationship with Malcolm X, she was even honored with reading the eulogy at his funeral. In conjunction with her husband, she participated in some of the country’s largest political demonstrations and was associated with almost every civil rights group, including the NAACP, the Congress of Racial Equity, the Black Panthers, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Ruby never thought of herself as an activist during the beginning of her advocacy journey. She stated that she loved the people she loved, regardless of political party or ideology. She brought together countless individuals to help combat and fight against racism, continuing this fight until she passed away in 2014. Even though the battle against racism and hate persists, her legacy serves as a testament and a reminder of the critical work that still needs to be done to eradicate racism. May her memory serve as a motivating and guiding force for current and future generations to push back against racist ideals until it has disappeared from everyday life.

