MILES Students Harvest Hydroponic Lettuce

MILES students at Lakewood High last week enjoyed a salad bar at the Ranger Cafe to celebrate harvesting the lettuce grown in their classroom's Flex Farm hydroponic garden!



This first harvest was a great lesson in sustainability and the benefits of farm-to-table eating.

With future harvests, they hope to team up with the Ranger Cafe to supply fresh lettuce and maybe even sell their produce at the Lakewood Farmers Market at Madison Park! Great job, MILES gang!