Meet Me At Cove: Kristen Bindel, Nurturing Families Every Step Of The Way

When a new parent or caregiver welcomes a baby, it’s a monumental life change. Whether you’re embarking on this journey alone or with a partner, the transition into parenthood can be overwhelming. Kristen Bindel, a Lakewood native and owner of Bamboo Birth, is here to help you navigate every step of the way. As a birth doula, postpartum doula, and certified lactation counselor, Kristen is dedicated to offering unwavering support, compassion, and expertise to guide you through this life-changing experience.



A Deep Connection to Lakewood

Kristen’s journey to supporting families started in the heart of her community. She began attending the Lakewood Family Room with her youngest child, now 11, where she discovered a wealth of early childhood resources and, more importantly, a sense of community. It was here that Kristen began to understand the importance of a supportive network for new families. She even brought her nanny family along to experience this nurturing environment for their children.

From Personal Experience to Professional Passion

Kristen’s path into birth work was sparked by her own childbirth experience. Feeling a lack of autonomy and compassion during her pregnancy, she realized that many families face similar struggles. This motivated her to research doulas—non-medical professionals who provide emotional and physical support before, during, and after childbirth. Her desire to offer better support for families led her to become a certified lactation counselor in 2019, broadening her ability to assist families through breastfeeding, newborn care, and postpartum challenges.

Supporting Families During Isolation

When the pandemic hit, many families were left isolated with limited support. Recognizing this urgent need, Kristen and Jessica Parker, the program manager for Early Childhood, came together to create a solution. They organized socially distanced outdoor meetups at Merl-Bunts Park, offering postpartum, newborn, and feeding support. What started with just four families quickly grew to more than 10, fostering a strong community of parents who supported each other during a difficult time.

Cove: A Place of Connection and Support

In the spring of 2022, Cove Community Center opened its doors, and Kristen’s program found a new home within the Lakewood Family Room. Initially volunteering her time, Kristen’s passion for supporting families led her to take on the responsibility of running the program. Thanks to a generous grant from the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, they were able to offer valuable programming to families in need. Kristen loves the blend of generations at Cove—where parents, grandparents, and even kids connect, share stories, and learn from one another under one welcoming roof. For Kristen, walking into Cove always feels like a reunion, as she frequently sees familiar faces from her own childhood and the growing families she’s supported over the years.

Birth & Beyond: Offering Education and Ongoing Support

Kristen’s dedication to families goes beyond hands-on support. She also offers free educational resources to expecting families through her Birth & Beyond series. Every Wednesday, she’s at Cove from 9:30 AM to noon, offering postpartum, newborn care, and feeding support. The first hour is dedicated to babies under eight weeks old, with the rest of the time open to families with babies under one and is supportive and nurturing of all the ways parents feed their babies. Kristen’s Birth & Beyond series, held on Wednesday evenings, provides valuable birth and newborn education at no cost to attendees. In 2024, the program expanded to meet with families before the birth of their child to ensure they have access to all the resources and support they need. The program, which is funded by the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, will

continue to grow, with eight three-week sessions planned for 2025.

Bamboo Birth: Growing Through Challenges

Kristen’s husband came up with the name Bamboo Birth, inspired by the bamboo plant’s resilience. Just as bamboo grows steadily and pushes through challenges, Kristen’s work mirrors that same strength and adaptability. Bamboo Birth represents her commitment to learning and growing alongside families as they navigate the unpredictable journey of parenthood.

Baby-Wearing: A Personal Touch

Kristen also offers hands-on guidance for baby-wearing, helping parents find the right carrier and teaching them how to use it safely and comfortably. Baby-wearing creates a special bond between parent and child, all while allowing parents to keep their little ones close and have their hands free. Kristen offers babywearing carriers and wraps for families to try, and brings in a babywearing educator on the third Wednesday of every month to provide guidance. Carriers and wraps can help families create special bonds while staying hands-free.

Get in Touch with Kristen

Whether you’re expecting, navigating feeding your baby, or simply seeking a supportive space to guide you through early parenthood, Kristen is here to help. With her extensive knowledge, compassionate care, and commitment to building community, Kristen is a valuable resource for parents in Lakewood and beyond. Reach out to her today at [email protected]. Kristen’s work isn’t just about providing support—it’s about creating a community where families can grow, learn, and nurture one another through every stage of their early parenting journey.

So, if you’re in need of support, come meet Kristen at Cove—she might just be the guide you’ve been looking for.