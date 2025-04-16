Madison Park Chalk Fest Slated for May 4

It's been said that everyone's an artist. Here's your chance to let your creativity shine.

Friends of Madison Park proudly announces Madison Park Chalk Fest taking place Sunday, May 4, from 2 to 3:30 pm in the center of our park in partnership with the City of Lakewood.

This free event has a singular goal: Celebrate our park and the spirit of community by filling the entire pavement area surrounding our Little Free Locker Room with chalk art.

Speaking of the Locker Room, this structure will be stocked full of free-to-use chalk for the occasion. Simply bring yourself and your artistic nature to participate.

Complimentary light refreshments will be provided, and we’ll have music playing to set the atmosphere.

We hope to see you on May 4 (Star Wars chalk art welcome)! Rain date = May 18.

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.