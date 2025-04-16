Madison Branch Library Renovation Receives Award

The Madison Branch of Lakewood Public Library was awarded an Award of Excellence for Sensitive Rehabilitation at the 2025 Celebration of Preservation, presented by the Cleveland Restoration Society and the American Institute of Architects, Cleveland Chapter.

Constructed in 1929 by the renowned architectural firm Walker and Weeks, the Madison Branch has been a cornerstone of the Birdtown neighborhood for nearly a century. The renovation project, led by HBM Architects of Cleveland, focused on restoring some of the Library's original design elements while modernizing the building.

Most noticeable is the restoration of the central ceiling area, which had been covered by a drop ceiling in the 1950s. The hidden clerestory windows were reintroduced, bringing natural light and improved ventilation to the Library. On the facade, the original sconces were restored with custom replicas created for the south side of the building as well.And in order to provide three spaces in high demand, the lower level was reconfigured to include a meeting room, study room and a youth programming room.

The Cleveland Restoration Society-American Institute of Architects, Cleveland Chapter jury, which reviewed numerous projects, praised the Madison Branch renovation for its timeless aesthetic and its capacity to meet the evolving needs of the neighborhood for years to come. The Library was one of thirteen winners recognized at the event, sharing the spotlight with other notable projects such as the Hotel Cleveland and the James A. Garfield Memorial.