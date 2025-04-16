Lakewood Football Gaining Momentum as RNFC Hosts Successful First Event

The Ranger Nation Football Club (RNFC) took another major step toward revitalizing Lakewood football with the overwhelming success of its First Annual Team Trivia Showdown. The event, attended by 150+ supporters, was held on March 1st at the Screw Factory in Lakewood and featured teams of eight players each, competing in a night of fun and competition.

The winning team took home a beautiful trophy, while the last-place team received the humorous Golden Toilet Award. The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the event's engaging format and community spirit.

Building From the Ground Up

Lakewood High School Head Coach Mike Polevacik (known to many as "Coach Polo") delivered an inspiring speech about the importance of investing in youth football to ensure future success. He highlighted his commitment to the program by coaching youth camps, meeting individually with youth coaches and parents, and building strong relationships to create a lasting impact. "The momentum is shifting," said Polevacik. "We're seeing more engagement at every level, and that's how we build a successful program."

Lakewood football has seen only one winning record since 2003.

Despite this challenging history, progress is evident. Coach Polevacik doubled the team's win total from year one to year two, and the 2024 season saw several school offensive records shattered. Several players signed letters of intent to play college football next season, and the Rangers return several All-Conference players from their four-win campaign, setting the stage for continued improvement.

Making a Tangible Impact

In just one year since its formation, RNFC has raised over $30,000 for the football program, purchased new jerseys for youth players, provided sweatshirts for alll players in the program, and upgraded equipment to enhance player safety and performance.

RNFC President Mike Bentley emphasized the broad support the club has received. "We have met with stakeholders and continue to receive overwhelming support from Mayor George, Lakewood City Council, the superintendent, Lakewood Rec Department, Lakewood Police Department, local businesses like Geiger's, and, most importantly, the football coaches, parents, and players. We have a unique opportunity with Coach Polevacik to finally turn around Lakewood football, and RNFC is doing everything possible to support that effort."

Bentley reinforced that all proceeds from this event will go directly toward improving player safety and development, game-day experience, and ensuring Coach Polevacik has the necessary resources to compete with other schools in the Cleveland West Conference. "We need the community to continue to rally behind this movement," Bentley added.

The next RNFC event will be a youth football camp in June, with dates to be announced soon.

Community members interested in volunteering or contributing can email [email protected] in addition to following @rangernationfc on Facebook and Instagram for updates..

Jim Maday is a Board Member of the Ranger Nation Football Club.