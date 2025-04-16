Historical Society’s Annual Meeting Open To The Public

Historical Society’s annual meeting at Church of the Ascension features Lakewood’s Kundtz family. John Kundtz, great-grandson of renowned carpenter, inventor, and businessman Theodor Kundtz, will be the guest speaker at the Lakewood Historical Society’s Annual Meeting on Wed., April 30 at 6:00 p.m.

He will discuss “The Kundtz Family in Lakewood.” The event will be held in the nave of Church of the Ascension, an Episcopal Church located at 13216 Detroit Avenue.

In addition to Ascension’s having the longest church history in Lakewood, continuous since 1875, it is one of the few whose furnishings created by the

Kundtz company remain in use. The church’s pews, pulpit, lectern, bishop’s chair, and choir stalls feature the Kundtz hand-carved artistry.

Part of a series of historical lectures celebrating Church of the Ascension’s 150th Anniversary, the event is free, and the public is invited. For more information

about Church of the Ascension and other upcoming activities, please visit www.ascension-lakewood.org.





Corky Thacker is a novelist and parishioner at Church of the Ascension, an Episcopal Church located at 13216 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.