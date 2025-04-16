High School Art Students Design Logos for Upcoming “Meet The Trucks” Event

Students from Lakewood High School are putting their creativity in the driver’s seat as they take on a unique community challenge — designing logos for this year’s Meet the Trucks event.

The art class, led by Mrs. McQuay, has been hard at work creating a variety of logo concepts that capture the fun, family-friendly spirit of the event. From fire engines to bulldozers to construction equipment, each student has put their own spin on what Meet the Trucks represents in the community.

Now, it’s your turn to help steer the decision! The public is invited to view the student-designed logos and vote for their favorite. The winning design will be featured on all promotional materials and signage for the event. Voting and logo previews can be found through our website at: https://www.lecpta.com - Meet the Trucks 2025 Logo Contest. Voting will be open from today through April 30th.

Meet the Trucks has become a beloved Lakewood tradition, marking the unofficial start of summer. Organized by Lakewood’s Early Childhood PTA, the event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th at Lakewood Park, and promises to be a day full of fun, excitement, and hands-on experiences for kids and families alike. Children will have the chance to explore and climb aboard a wide variety of trucks and vehicles, meet the people who operate them, and enjoy a wide variety of food and activities. Visit the LECPTA Facebook Page @2025 Meet the Trucks for additional event details.

Be sure to cast your vote to support local student talent and help choose the face of this year’s celebration. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Saturday, June 7th for Meet the Trucks—a day of big wheels, big fun, and even bigger community spirit. We’ll see you there!

Rachel Shurtleff is the Marketing Chair for the Lakewood Early Childhood PTA, a network of parents/caregivers in Lakewood seeking connection and experience for our young children from birth through six years of age.