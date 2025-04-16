HELP Foundation Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting Of New Expansion In Lakewood

HELP Foundation kicked off its 60th anniversary with the grand opening of its expanded and renovated facility at 18228 Sloane Ave. in Lakewood. This $2 million project enhances Adult Day and Vocational Programs for individuals with disabilities, reinforcing HELP’s mission of empowerment and inclusion.

Founded in 1965 by two Lakewood mothers seeking support for their sons with disabilities, HELP has grown into a leading organization serving nearly 600 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Northeast Ohio. Today, HELP provides residential services, adult day support, vocational training, and employment assistance.

The Lakewood project will double the capacity of HELP’s Adult Day Program and enhance programs such as HELP Harvest, an innovative seed-to-table vocational training program.

“This expansion represents more than just a renovation—it’s a commitment to ensuring individuals with disabilities have access to meaningful opportunities, resources, and support,” said Tamara Honkala, HELP President & CEO. “For 60 years, HELP has been dedicated to empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence, and this project allows us to expand our reach and deepen our impact in the community.”

The grand opening event gathered community leaders, supporters, and individuals served by HELP to celebrate this milestone. With its expanded Lakewood program, HELP continues its legacy of empowering individuals with disabilities to live their best life.

For more information about HELP services, visit www.helpfoundationinc.org or call 216-432-4810.