Don't Miss The HOTTEST Event Of The Summer

Get ready for one Hel-en of a night of fun, laughs, and a whole lot of caftans at the Mrs. Roper's Romp Bar Crawl Fundraiser to support Barton Center!

When: Saturday, May 17 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

All proceeds from this spirited event will go toward our programming here at Barton Center, so grab your Janet, Jack, and Chrissys and get ready for a fun night out while celebrating a great cause.

Dress in your best retro Mrs. Roper and Stanley-inspired outfits (think bright-colored caftans, flowy dresses, flower print, and leisure suits) and get ready to party for a cause!

Here’s what you can expect: We will begin our Romp at McGinty's at 1 p.m. and crawl our way down to Mahall's Pins & Needles, known as the Regal Beagle during the Romp, at 4 p.m. for raffles and fun. We will also stop at Iggy's, Lakewood Village Tavern, and more! Check back for more Romp Stops as we get closer!

Bonus: The first 50 ticket holders will receive a FREE pair of authentic Mrs. Roper's sunglasses at the event!

Location: From Bunts to Clarence on Madison Avenue, Lakewood

Mark your calendars, grab your Helens and Stanleys, and let's make this bar crawl one to remember!

If you have any questions or are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Allison at [email protected].

All sales final. No refunds.

Christina Stover is the Lead Activities Coordinator for Barton Senior Center at the Westerly Apartments. We are hosting a Mrs. Roper's Romp Bar Crawl Fundraiser for our older adult residents, and would love to have you join us!