Church Of The Ascension Flea Market, Bike Rodeo, And Lakewood Bike Registration

Join Church of the Ascension on our beautiful grounds, Saturday, May 17th from 11 am to 4 pm (table set-up 10:30 am)for a spring fun-filled day, including Bicycle Safety, Playground and Art Activities, Flea Market, and an inexpensive Grilled Lunch. Bring your children (grades 1 – 6) and their bikes to participate in a safety riding course (1-3pm), sponsored by Bike Lakewood. A bicycle inspection and simple repairs, (courtesy of Beat Cycles) are available for anyone, including adults, who brings a bike. Meet the Lakewood Police to register your bike. Bring your spring cleaning treasures to sell on our front grounds.

Call 216-521-8727 to reserve your Ascension Market Table. A free will offering ($20 suggested) is appreciated but not required. Come and enjoy the Lakewood Community, and even check out the Heirloom Plant Sale from 2 - 5 pm at the Lakewood Garden Center next door. Enjoy a Saturday of spring fun at Church of the Ascension. 13216 Detroit Ave. Lakewood. 216-521-8727

Keira Dodd is an English teacher, a mother of two girls who attend Lakewood City Schools, and a member of the vestry at Church of the Ascension in Lakewood.