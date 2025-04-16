Church Of The Ascension Flea Market, Bike Rodeo, And Lakewood Bike Registration

by Keira Dodd

Join Church of the Ascension on our beautiful grounds, Saturday, May 17th from 11 am to 4 pm (table set-up 10:30 am)for a spring fun-filled day, including Bicycle Safety, Playground and Art Activities, Flea Market, and an inexpensive Grilled Lunch. Bring your children (grades 1 – 6) and their bikes to participate in a safety riding course (1-3pm), sponsored by Bike Lakewood. A bicycle inspection and simple repairs, (courtesy of Beat Cycles) are available for anyone, including adults, who brings a bike. Meet the Lakewood Police to register your bike. Bring your spring cleaning treasures to sell on our front grounds.

Call 216-521-8727 to reserve your Ascension Market Table. A free will offering ($20 suggested) is appreciated but not required. Come and enjoy the Lakewood Community, and even check out the Heirloom Plant Sale from 2 - 5 pm at the Lakewood Garden Center next door.  Enjoy a Saturday of spring fun at Church of the Ascension.  13216 Detroit Ave. Lakewood. 216-521-8727

Keira Dodd is an English teacher, a mother of two girls who attend Lakewood City Schools, and a member of the vestry at Church of the Ascension in Lakewood.

Volume 21, Issue 8, Posted 5:01 PM, 04.16.2025