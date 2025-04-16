A Visit To Cairo

My wife Molly and I, proud Lakewood residents, embarked on a thrilling adventure to Egypt in February and March of this year. Cairo, with its inexplicable magical and enchanting atmosphere, captivated us from the moment we arrived.

Let me paint a picture of the bustling streets of Cairo for you. Picture quirky three-wheeled tuk-tuks zipping around, motorcycles carrying not just one, but three adults, and sometimes even entire families! And let's not forget the carts pulled by horses or donkeys, loaded with fresh produce and sometimes even a family. It was a sight to behold!

In Cairo, you won't find any large grocery or drug stores. In fact, large superstores are a rarity in this region. But shopping in Cairo is a unique experience, with storekeepers who know their products inside out and are always willing to go the extra mile to help.

Now, let's dive into some of the incredible places we visited. One of our favorites was the Coptic St. Mary’s Church in the Zeitoun district. This magnificent church holds a special place in history, as it is believed to be the spot where the Holy Family sought refuge from King Herod. And in the late 60s and early 70s, an apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary herself appeared on a regular basis atop the church's dome, witnessed by hundreds of thousands, including President Nasser and representatives from the Vatican. It's a testament to the contemporaneous unity between Muslims and Christians that exists in Egypt today.

Our adventures didn't stop there. We hopped on a horse and buggy for a thrilling tour of the iconic Giza Pyramids and the vast Sahara Desert. We marveled at the grandeur of the brand new Grand Egyptian Museum, attended a mesmerizing performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty Ballet” at the fabulous Cairo Opera House, and wandered through the historic and mind-boggling Khan el-Khalili bazaar. Experiencing all of this firsthand left an indelible impression on us, one that we will indeed cherish forever.

There is one more delightful detail I must share with you. Throughout our time in Egypt, we were consistently amazed by the warmth and generosity of the local people. Without any prompting, they would guide us through bustling streets and assist us with our shopping bags.

Our accommodations were in a lovely late 19th century apartment building where we were greeted daily by a friendly live-in doorman named Arabi. His entire family, including his wife, son, and grandchildren who lived there too, quickly became our buddies and went above and beyond to help us in any way they could. It truly made our stay in Egypt even more memorable and enjoyable.

In closing, Egypt is often referred to as "The Gift of the Nile," and it truly lives up to its name. There are so many incredible sights to see that we didn't have a chance to visit the first time around. We are already dreaming of the day when we can return and explore all that this amazing country has to offer.

Robert Blum is a lifelong Lakewood resident whose interests include running, hiking, camping and traveling.