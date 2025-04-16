A Message From Nunzio’s Pizzeria

After 17 years in Lakewood, it is with great sadness that we have to announce that Nunzio’s Pizzeria on Detroit Avenue is no longer open. The lease was up for renewal and unfortunately so was the cost--so much so that it wasn’t feasible to stay in the community.

Nunzio Traina, owner, cannot thank Lakewood enough for all of the support and love from this community throughout the years. He will continue to service his loyal customers in Lakewood from his Cleveland store at 7020 Lorain Avenue as he did before moving to our town, offering pick up and delivery.

A fine business owner who had a wonderful staff here will be greatly missed.

Editor's note: My children were lucky enough to be assigned Nunzio's front window to paint during the old Halloween Window Walk contest. Nunzio and members of his staff periodically came out to admire the artwork and to offer free drinks and delicious pizza slices to me and my kids. They didn't win the painting contest that year but it was an introduction to great people, great food and an experience they have never forgotten. BV