Upcoming Events

Meet The Author: "Brotherhood" by Mia Jas

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Brotherhood is an uplifting story of loyalty amongst African American young men. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Barbara Steffek-Hill Five-Star Matinee: "Dinner At Eight" (1933)

Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

The hours leading up to a lavish New York society dinner party reveal the hopes and heartaches of an all-star cast featuring Jean Harlow.

Book Club: "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crisis" edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson

Facilitated by Dr. Mike Skladany

Join the discussion Mondays: April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28, May 5, May 12, May 19, June 2, June 9, 2025

6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Presentation - "Kurt Cobain: A Cultural, Historical Portrait" Presented by Dr. Mike Skladany on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. in the

Main Library Auditorium

Join Dr. Michael Skladany and friends for a unique presentation on why Kurt Cobain matters. Includes readings, performance art and an interactive audience discussion.

Terry Meehan Film Noir Series: "D.O.A." (1950) on Saturday, April 12, 2025

6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

A man walks through the long corridors of a police precinct until he finally reaches homicide headquarters. “I want to report a murder,” he says. “Who was murdered?” they ask. “I was,” he answers. Join Terry Meehan after the movie for an engaging discussion.

Check out our new Spring/Summer 2025 Program Guide at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or pick one up on your next visit!