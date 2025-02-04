Starr Gazer: April

ARIES: It’s your time to shine Ram, & there’s no better place than to do it in your local community. If there’s an Easter Egg hunt in town, you’ll be the first one there.

TAURUS: The Bull prefers to stay in his Bull Pen this Easter, counting his Golden eggs, because Jupiter, benefic of the Zodiac, is in the Bull’s house of finances, share the chocolate.

GEMINI: The Twins are planning to invite the whole gang this Easter, the more the merrier, whatever group you belong to is about to have some fun, double the pleasure, hippity-hop.

CANCER: The Crab’s career is getting its share of golden rays this Easter, & the goodies are coming from behind the scenes, thank the lucky rabbit’s foot & share the glory.

LEO: The Lion/Lioness is thinking of celebrating Easter overseas this year, bringing along a couple of its friends from the Jungle. Go right ahead, someone will man the throne while you’re gone.

VIRGO: Virgos, you’re about to get a payday from other people’s resources, maybe the fat income tax refund has arrived, you’re also getting bonuses from the career field, thanks to Jupiter.

LIBRA: Libra, you must be playing your cards right, you’re going to be joining the Lion on an out-of-town trip, since the Sun is shining on the relationship sector, looks like you’re bringing your other half.

SCORPIO: The Sun is shining on the Scorpion’s house of health, and Jupiter has landed in your house of other people’s money, smile & say thank you to the Easter Bunny & company.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s bow & arrow is aimed right at romance, and Jupiter is throwing some extra fairy dust on your relationship sector, both business & personal, go to the parade.

CAPRICORN: The Easter Bunny is showing up at your house, but Jupiter (expansion) is in the house of health, moderation is key, save some of those chocolate bunnies for the office staff.

AQUARIUS: The Sun is shining in your neighborhood, do something eccentric, throw a street party, Jupiter is in your 5th house (romance & children), you may just fall for the Easter Bunny.

PISCES: The Fish’s Pond is definitely filled with golden eggs this Easter, the Sun is shining on your finances, and Jupiter is hanging out at your Pond, filled with jellybeans & colored eggs.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at [email protected] & her website evastarr.com