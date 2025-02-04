Seeking Forever Homes!

Meet Lucky! He's a charming 2-year-old boy seeking a loving forever home. Lucky is a very loud purrer, a sign of his happiness! He loves to curl his paws when he's lying down comfortably (it's very cute!). He's a true treasure and deserves to spend his life with a family that adores him.



Meet Teddy! He's an adorable 4-year-old boy who enjoys being petted, especially a good chin scratch. Teddy likes following his humans around and is always seeking affection! He's quite handsome! Just take a look at his stunning eyes—they're simply irresistible!



Visit Lucky, Teddy, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.



Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.



This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood's Animals and Shelter (CCLAS), an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of Lakewood's companion animals. CCLAS provides financial aid and resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter, ensuring quality care for abandoned, orphaned, sick, and injured animals. We also promote pet adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. CCLAS is committed to treating animals with empathy, kindness, and respect, recognizing their capacity to experience pain, suffering, and a range of emotions. Learn more at www.cclas.org.