Sacred Hour Spas Relocating To Historic Building In Lakewood

Sacred Hour Wellness Spa, a renowned Cleveland staple since 2004, will open its new 10,000-square-foot Lakewood location on April 26, 2025. Located just 1,000 feet east of its current site, the new spa located at 17514 Detroit Avenue, is designed to be a premier wellness destination in the area.

The new space will feature a range of state-of-the-art amenities, making it one of the largest spas in the region. Guests can enjoy 11 dedicated treatment rooms, a custom 20-person Dry Sauna, cold plunges, a Korean Scrub Suite, a Salt Therapy Lounge, and a Nail Studio. The spa’s social lounge will include a bar, while private men’s and women’s locker rooms offer a seamless experience of comfort and convenience. An outdoor oasis adjacent to the bar provides a tranquil escape, further enhancing the overall experience. There is also a expansive top-floor Recovery Suite offering a private, luxurious retreat with an advanced sauna, cold plunge, Moen Smart Shower, private dressing area, and a comfortable lounge, providing an ideal environment for relaxation and rejuvenation for guests who want to spa but also want privacy.

In partnership with Cleveland Vegan, Sacred Hour Spa will offer fresh Grab n’ Go options, juices, cocktails daily, and and a catering menu for larger events. Whether for a quick refreshment or an intimate gathering, guests will have access to high-quality food and beverages to complement their visit.

Sacred Hour’s Lakewood location will continue to offer spa parties for groups of 2-50, making it an ideal venue for private celebrations and gatherings. Gift cards from the existing Lakewood location will be honored at the new spa, and operations at the Rocky River location will remain unaffected.

With its thoughtfully designed spaces and comprehensive wellness offerings, Sacred Hour’s Lakewood location is poised to become the premier destination for relaxation and wellness in Cleveland. Memberships to enjoy the new spa are now available and can be found on our website www.sacredhour.com.