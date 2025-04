Rangers Earn Top All-Conference Honors

Congratulations to our varsity winter sports Rangers who were named to their respective sport’s Cleveland West All-Conference teams! The Rangers were led by five 1st Team honorees, including three Player of the Year and one Coach of the Year awards!



All-Conference Selections:



Basketball: First Team - Ariana Hueter, Lucas Seguine, Luke Vannucci;

Second Team - Elizabeth Doup, Charleigh Doxley, Riley Verderber;

Honorable Mention - Luke Bonvissuto, Ava Cuffari, Addison Garrett, Brady Long



Bowling: Honorable Mention - Anajd Dajlanaj, Hailey Ellis



Diving: Second Team - Rian Fetting;

Honorable Mention – JP McManamon, Riley Stallbaum, Drew Wallen



Hockey: First Team - Ronan Johnson, Tyler Volcansek;

Second Team - Gavin Beisel, Ryan Sterling;

Honorable Mention - Camden Fegely



Swimming: Second Team - Henna Memaj, Piper McElfresh, Ava Watts (400 free relay), Riley Swift (400 free relay, 500 free);

Honorable Mention - Shane Lindsay (200 free relay), Grace Lowmiller (100 backstroke), Henna Memaj (50 free, 100 butterfly, 200 free relay), Graham McAlvey (400 free relay, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Piper McElfresh (200 free relay), Mia Resto (100 breaststroke), Caden Sandoval (200 & 400 free relay, 50 & 100 free), Gavin Stimac (200 & 400 free relay, 50 free), Riley Swift (50 free, 100 butterfly, 200 free relay), Ava Watts (200 free relay, 100 & 200 free), Daniel Azgrebin (200 & 400 free relay),



Player of the Year & Defensive Player of the Year: Lucas Seguine (basketball)

Offensive Player of the Year: Ariana Hueter (basketball)

Coach of the Year: Alex Cammock (basketball)