Preserve Lakewood Schools To Host Virtual Community Meeting

Join us on Thursday, April 3, at 6:30-7:30 p.m. to learn more information about the potential repurposing (closing) of one or even two of Lakewood’s neighborhood elementary schools.

RSVP Here: https://forms.gle/VEGzTmFMg7m8uTt38 to receive the Zoom link emailed to you the day before the event.

Hosted by Preserve Lakewood Schools, a community coalition dedicated to preventing the repurposing (closure) of elementary schools by Lakewood City Schools. The school board is currently considering whether or not to repurpose (close) up to two elementary schools (Grant, Lincoln, Roosevelt), and will vote as soon as late May 2025.

This zoom meeting is open to all: parents from all schools, residents, business owners, etc.

- Learn the basics of the issue

- Learn how this issue impacts all of Lakewood, not just the three schools being considered for closure (Grant, Lincoln, and Roosevelt)

- Ask questions

- Learn how you can get involved

All are welcome

Find more information at: https://www.preservelakewoodschools.org

Monica Bruaw is a mother of three and a lifetime Ranger.