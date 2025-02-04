Meet Me At Cove: The Inspiring And Multifaceted Tony Vazquez (Pronounced Bah-Skehz)

When Tony Vazquez first passed by Cove, he had no idea it would soon become an integral part of his life. Now a proud member, Tony’s story is one of transformation, connection, and joy.

A Lakewood resident for the past 15 years, Tony has led a full and diverse life. For 12 years, he worked as a general practice attorney in Cleveland. Afterward, he spent four years in ministry in Lorain before transitioning to teaching Spanish for 13 years at Cleveland Public Schools (now known as the Cleveland Municipal School District). His classroom was a bustling environment with an average of 30 students, and he thrived on helping them learn. After years of serving others in various roles, Tony retired and found a new home at Cove—an experience that’s been truly life-changing for him.

A Serendipitous Visit to Cove

One fateful day, as Tony was driving past Cove, he was struck by the transformation of the building. Curious about what the space had to offer; he stopped in to learn more. It didn’t take long before he signed up, eager to join a community that seemed to prioritize fellowship, fun, and health. Initially, Tony was a little hesitant about participating in activities. He came for the food and fellowship, but as time went on, he couldn’t help but get more involved.

A Journey of Strength and Health

Tony’s Cove experience quickly expanded beyond just enjoying delicious meals and great company. He began to participate in a range of activities that piqued his interest, including games, Jazzercize, Tai Chi, and Silver Strength classes. With each session, he noticed an improvement in his strength, flexibility, and balance. The more he attended, the more his overall well-being transformed—he felt stronger, slept better, and grew more energized.

The Silver Strength classes, in particular, became a favorite. Designed for individuals looking to improve their physical health in a supportive environment, the classes have helped Tony see tangible results. It’s not just about physical strength—it’s about feeling better and living better. The improvements he’s experienced are undeniable, and Cove has truly become a place where he continues to grow both physically and mentally.

Tony’s Creative Side: Play-Reading and Karaoke

But Tony’s talents don’t stop at fitness. He has an artistic side that comes alive at Cove, particularly during the play-reading sessions. Tony and fellow members pick out a play, divide up the roles, and read their parts around a table. No acting or performances—just pure fun and creativity. It’s a lighthearted way to explore the world of drama without the pressure of standing on stage.

Tony is also renowned as one of the Karaoke Kings at Cove. With a voice described as golden, he’s earned a reputation as a crowd favorite whenever he grabs the mic. Whether it’s a lively sing-along or an emotional ballad, Tony’s karaoke performances are always a hit. And it’s no surprise—he’s been a proud member of the Barbershop Society for 15 years, most recently with the Tower City Barbershop Chorus and as the lead singer of the “Remember When” quartet for five. These groups perform at local civic functions, nursing homes, and even private parties. Recently, Tony sang at a special 101st birthday celebration, delighting the birthday honoree with her favorite tunes. His dedication to keeping his voice in top form means weekly rehearsals with both the chorus and the quartet.

A Family Man

Tony is also a proud father of two grown sons. One of his sons lives in northeast Ohio, while the other is based in Denver, Colorado. Tony has visited Denver once and fell in love with the city. But despite the allure of the Mile-High City, he proudly declares that Lakewood will always have his heart.

Giving Back: Volunteering at Cove

Despite all the fun and activity, Tony still finds time to give back. He volunteers at the front desk, greeting visitors and helping make everyone feel welcome. It’s a job that allows him to connect with others, learn names, and share in the camaraderie of those who visit Cove. His friendly nature and enthusiasm are part of what makes Cove such a welcoming place.

A Life Transformed

For Tony, the quality of life has improved significantly since joining Cove. It’s not just about the physical benefits, although those are certainly important. It’s about the community, friendships, and the opportunities to engage in meaningful activities. He loves meeting new people, participating in events, and especially going on trips like the Trinity Brown Bag Concerts, where music and culture come together in a joyous celebration.

Tony’s story is a testament to the power of community and the personal transformation that can come from engaging in new activities, meeting new people, and taking care of both mind and body. Cove has not just been a place for Tony to hang his hat—it’s been a place where he’s flourished, strengthened, and found a true sense of belonging.

So next time you’re at Cove, be sure to look for Tony—you might just catch him belting out a karaoke tune or helping a visitor feel at home.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Division of Aging at Cove, please contact Barry Wemyss at 216-529-5005.

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.