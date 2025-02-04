Lincoln Jump Rope Club Raises $8,897 For Heart Health
Lincoln Elementary students wrapped up their annual Kids Heart Challenge fundraising campaign for the American Heart Association with an exciting celebration!
The Jump Rope Club put on an incredible heart-healthy show, wowing everyone with their amazing jumping skills!
After the performance, the big moment arrived—the reveal of the total funds raised: $8,897 for heart health!
To top it all off, the leading student fundraisers got a special reward—throwing a shaving cream pie at their favorite staff member!
What a fun way to celebrate an incredible effort for an important cause!
Volume 21, Issue 7, Posted 2:07 PM, 04.02.2025