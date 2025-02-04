LHS Track & Field Alumni Legends Dave Mills & Michelle Sikes to attend 45th Annual Ranger Relays!

Friday, April 11th will mark the 45th running of the Lakewood High School Track & Field RANGER RELAYS!



This proves to be a very speical event with the addition of LHS Hall of Fame Alumni Captains Dave Mills & Michelle Sikes.

Dave Mills (LHS '58), "...winning the OHSSA state title in the 440-yd. dash as a sophomore in 1956 and defending his title as a junior, also finishing second in the 100 and 220-yd dash that year. Then, as a senior in 1958, he turned in one of the most memorable performances in Ohio state meet annuals, winding up an undefeated scholastic career in the 440 by running the fastest schoolboy time (46.5 sec.) ever recorded in he U.S. and capturing the 100 and 220 titles to pace Lakewood to the state crown."

(Source, Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame)

Michelle Sikes (LHS '03), "...qualified for the State Cross Country meet four years in a row. During those four years, her star continued to rise as just a few of her stats indicate. She was OHSAA 3200 meter State Champion in 2000, OHSAA Div. 1 Cross Country Champion (17:48) in 2001 and OHSAA Div. 1 3200 meter State Champion (10:49) in 2002. As a Ranger, Michelle earned All-American honors in outdoor and indoor track and cross country, as well as eight varsity letters between cross country and track."

(Source, Lakewood City Schools)

Dave & Michelle will be recognized at Lakewood High School Stadium at 5:15pm on Friday, April 11th!

All Lakewoodites are encoraged to attend!

Coach Moore is Lakewood High School's Boys Head Cross Country Coach, Boys Head Indoor Track & Field Coach, Boys Assistant Outdoor Track Coach (Distance)