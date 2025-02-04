LHS Students Observe General Assembly In Action

Last Wednesday, 26 LHS students, accompanied by representatives from the League of Women Voters, traveled to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus to meet with state representatives and observe the Ohio General Assembly in action.



Special thanks to the League of Women Voters and Senate Leader Nickie Antonio for generously providing transportation and meals for our students. Their support made this invaluable learning experience possible.



This trip was part of a year-long collaboration between the League of Women Voters and the LHS Social Studies Department, focused on the theme of Women in Politics. Through this partnership, students have engaged in meaningful discussions and hands-on experiences that highlight the vital role of women in government.