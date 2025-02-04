Lakewood Baseball 2025--Building On A Fabulous Tradition

“Versatile and focused” were the two words that emerged as Lakewood Head Baseball Coach Grant Graves (LHS ‘11) described his 2025 Ranger squad, hoping to build on the stellar 19-5 2024 campaign. Having won the GLC-West championship last year, competing for the CWC title is among the goals this year—along with consistently playing their team-first brand of baseball. They have the players and the attitude to do just that



Multiple returning starters/letter winners anchor this year's team. Seniors Logan Ellis and Leo Soneson, both Mount Union commits, will lead the pitching staff, catch, and play corner infield spots. Sophomore Riley Verderber and junior Nick Hart will also pitch/play infield, and in Nick’s case, perhaps spend some time in the outfield. Junior Cooper Russell will lead off and play the all-important shortstop position, while senior Brady Long returns at 2nd base. Senior Ronan Johnson will continue to pull outfield duty, while senior Peter Checkett will pitch and play outfield.



“We want to compete 9-1, to have strong hitting through the whole lineup—offering no breaks for opposing pitchers--and putting forth consistently effective pitching,” Coach Graves said, pointing to the depth of talent and especially the hard work his team has put in during the off season. Graves credits senior leadership and Strength and Conditioning Coach Jimmy Gajewski (LHS ’10) with helping to transform a highly skilled squad into an even stronger, quicker group. These players have really gone after it in the weight room.



Many players will see their first extensive varsity action this year. Transfer junior Drew Jones will pitch and play 3rd base. Sophomore Luke Legato can and likely will play both outfield and infield, and along with Cooper Russell provides speed on the bases. Sophomore southpaw Jackson Comer will pitch in a variety of starting and relief roles, as will senior Chris Hanna-Kotula. Juniors Tyler Laidley and Jack Dowell will also pitch for the Rangers. Junior Louis Franz and sophomore Finn Schroeder add needed depth to the catching position, senior Justin will catch, senior Justin Lacquement will play outfield and junior Kenny Laidley will push for time in the infield.



Every season is different, and with an even tougher schedule than ever, it will be quite a challenge to best last years’ 19-5 record. For the first time ever, the Rangers--courtesy of an effective fundraising campaign--will be traveling for Spring Break (Myrtle Beach) to take on strong squads from Virginia, North Carolina and New York. The new Cleveland West Conference is strong, and the non-conference schedule includes traditional powerhouses Avon Lake, Avon, St. Edward and St. Ignatius.



According to Coach Graves, the consistent success of Lakewood Baseball doesn’t start at pre-season practice or even in off season workouts, vital as they are. It starts with a tradition, built by coaches like Mike Ribar and the late Ken Ciolek, of commitment to getting better every day in all facets of the game. It is fed by the Lakewood Community Baseball Association, which has sparked interest in a sport that has seen numbers dip elsewhere. This year, 127 kids from 1st to 8th grade attended the LHS Baseball summer camp, staffed by our players. From fundraising, to youth sports, to parent volunteers and a supportive school district, Lakewood Baseball is a true community effort.



As a Ranger Baseball alumnus, it is gratifying to know that these guys from 44107 like and value being Lakewood Rangers. For the most part, they have grown up together, celebrating wins and enduring losses as a team for many years. The players and coaches are excited about the season ahead, with good reason. They have put in the work, and now is the time to play ball. Long Live Lakewood.