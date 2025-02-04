Congratulations to Harding sixth-grader Adeline Chalker on being selected as a middle school finalist for the annual Maltz Museum of Jewish History's Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest. Essay winners will be announced April 3. Stop the Hate also includes a Youth Sing Out songwriting contest, and Harding's sixth-grade morning class choir earned runner-up with their song "Listen to Our Words." This year, 4,419 students from more than 160 Northeast Ohio schools participated in the Stop the Hate contest and workshops.