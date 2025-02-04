For Potential Elementary School Closures, “Fiscal Responsibility” Is Missing the Mark

There has been much back-and-forth discourse on the topic of potentially repurposing (closing) 1 or 2 of Lakewood’s elementary schools. In the messaging of the Lakewood City School District (LCSD), the term “fiscal responsibility” has been repeatedly used in their reasoning for considering closures. This is presumably to try to best position themselves for upcoming levy support and show the community that they are being good stewards of their funds. I believe it to be well-intentioned, but omits too many community-held values.

In Community Conversations in fall 2024, the district presentations included crystal clear statements that this exercise to potentially repurpose (close) schools is not financially driven. Presentation slides showed that closing one elementary school would save $500,000 which is roughly 0.6% of the annual operating budget. That’s right, we are considering uprooting some of our youngest students and eroding the walkability of Lakewood over fractional savings. This, to me, is not demonstrating fiscal responsibility, but rather the exact opposite - not recognizing what is valued. It is alarming that in recent closed Task Force meetings, Treasurer Zeman has reportedly increased the estimated savings to $1 million for closing a school. Are we spitting off figures in the dark? How were these figures not carefully calculated BEFORE we started considering closing schools and surveying the community about it? Fiscal responsibility means accurate numbers and an awareness of how these figures transfer to community impact.

To refresh the memory of Lakewoodites, back in Nov. 2013, a $49,950,000, 30-Year Bond issue was approved by 70% voting in favor of rebuilding 3 new elementary schools (Grant, Lincoln and Roosevelt) and then replacing the older half of the High School. Notably, those are now the three elementary schools on the chopping block. There is still $42,122,692 outstanding with a final maturity of 11/1/2043. Regardless of if the District vacates or sells the buildings, the District is still responsible for repaying the bond. Given the overwhelming majority of community support in favor of the bond in 2013, I dare to say that the District should honor our collective funding of the new schools through at least 2043 when the bond is paid off. That would certainly show fiscal responsibility.

Personally, myself and my family vote in support of (and will continue to vote in support of) school levies because we value our community and we value quality education. My impression is that this is a heart-centered decision for most, and not one that can be quantified with data. I don’t believe that people are Googling building capacity or expenditures when deciding how to vote. We simply want to trust that we are funding the school system for the well-being of our kids and the greater community.

It is challenging to extend that trust when the process has been opaque (see my earlier article “Inside the Elementary Planning Task Force”).

To the members of the Board of Education and the district administration, I boldly say: We want to see responsibility for safety, social-emotional wellbeing, and an honoring of the walkable fabric of Lakewood that we have overwhelmingly supported for years. Let’s collaborate on budgetary ideas that would result in savings with minimal student impact. Then, and only then, can we trust that our dollars will be spent responsibly and in line with our community values.

Preserve Lakewood Schools is a coalition of parents, residents, and leaders in Lakewood, Ohio, committed to preventing the closure/repurposing of elementary schools by Lakewood Schools, and supporting the long-term vitality of Lakewood's public schools.

Caity Walsh Solomon, LHS ‘05, is a Lakewood homeowner, business operations specialist, and mother of three in the Lakewood City Schools.