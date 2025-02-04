Bike Lakewood April Social Ride

You and all your friends are invited to Bike Lakewood's April Social Ride! The Bike Lakewood Social Ride is a monthly group ride sponsored by Bike Lakewood, a local chapter of Bike Cleveland, northeast Ohio's bicycling advocacy non-profit, so you know it's good. You don't need to be a member of Bike Lakewood or Bike Cleveland to come and ride. All are welcome!

This Social Ride will take place on Wednesday, April 9th at 6:00pm and begin at the Madison Park Pavilion. Riders usually assemble from 5:30 to 5:45pm. Come and partake the joyous vibe and camaraderie! If you're interested but haven't been in a bicycle group ride before, it may seem a bit daunting. It seemed that way to me on my first group ride, but you meet so many kind and supportive and helpful souls that soon you're at ease, flowing with the pack. There is a waiver to sign, but there is no fee, and helmets are encouraged as are lights and high visibility apparel. In addition, helming the ride from stem to stern are Bike Lakewood's LCIs or League (of American Bicyclists) Cycling Instructors, riders with lots of experience and training.

The Social Ride route is an easy meander through the friendly confines of Ohio’s bike capital for 6 to 8 miles ending up at Uptown Lakewood’s premier neighborhood bar, Doc Lanky’s, at 15609 Madison Avenue. This is a “no-drop” ride, meaning no one gets left behind whether due to a flat tire, leg cramp or anything.

Cleveland weather during springtime is contentious at best, so if the Social Ride is cancelled due to storms the ride date will be moved ahead by one week. Lakewood cyclists are a hardy bunch so if the weather is merely a cool drizzle, please remain stoic and dress the part and come ride anyway!

Here is the slate for the remainder of Bike Lakewood’s 2025 Social Ride schedule:

Wednesday, April 9th, 6:00pm

Wednesday, May 7th, 6:00pm

Friday, June 13th, 7:00pm

Friday, July 11th, 7:00pm

Tuesday, August 12th, 7:00pm

Tuesday, September 9th, 7:00pm

Thursday, October 16th, 6:00pm

Sunday, November 9th, 12:00 noon

Sunday, December 13th, 12:00 noon

All rides will begin at the Madison Park Pavilion unless noted otherwise, visit bikecleveland.org for more details. As Freddy Mercury of Queen famously said, “GET ON YOUR BIKES AND RIDE!”