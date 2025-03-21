President's Page: Celebrate Transgender Day Of Visibility March 31st

Dear Neighbors,

On Tuesday, with support of a standing room only crowd, City Council unanimously passed Resolution 2025-10 declaring March 31, 2025 Transgender Day of Visibility in Lakewood. I was proud to join Councilmembers Cindy Strebig and Cindy Marx in co-sponsoring this resolution to celebrate the lives and contributions of transgender people, while also drawing attention to the difficulties faced by our transgender neighbors.

Transgender Day of Visibility was created in 2010 by trans advocate Rachel Crandall to create a day where people could celebrate the lives of transgender people, while still acknowledging that not every trans person can or wants to be visible due to the fear of violence and discrimination. Last year alone there were 479 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills introduced across state legislatures according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Here in Ohio, the Republican supermajority passed HB68, which among other things, banned the recognized gender-affirming medical standard of puberty blockers for youth. However, in some other positive news on Tuesday, the 10th District Court of Appeals overturned that part of Ohio HB 68 and ruled that it violated the Health Care Freedom Amendment in the Ohio Constitution.

Despite the numerous systemic and interpersonal obstacles, at least one million Americans are transgender and have bravely overcome significant hardships to live their authentic lives. Trans people have made countless contributions to the betterment of our society, often working at the frontlines of the social justice and human rights movements. In fact, the courage and persistence of trans activists of color Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson was foundational to the Stonewall uprising, the birth of Pride, and the fight for the rights and respect of all LGBTQIA+ people.

In her remarks Tuesday, Councilwoman Strebig highlighted the courage of Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr, who, when originally elected as the state’s first transgender legislator, was barred by colleagues from taking her seat in the chamber. The duly elected Rep Zephyr held firm, and after initially working from a bench in the hallway, has managed to not only to earn re-election, but also through her visibility and advocacy change the hearts and votes of some Republican members to effectively kill proposed legislation that would have banned drag and pride festivals and potentially remove transgender children from their parents.

On this Transgender Day of Visibility and always, let us honor the inherent value of each and every resident of our city, including our trans and gender nonconforming residents, without exception.