Meet Me At Cove - Sue Lanzer

Sue moved with her husband to Lakewood over 40 years ago for a nursing job and raised her five children

here, all graduates of Lakewood City Schools. Despite offers from other hospitals, Sue chose to stay in

Lakewood for its schools, history, architecture, and community. Her husband, Jay, also worked at Lakewood

Hospital.



Sue spent over two decades working for Lakewood Hospital before transitioning to Cleveland Clinic’s

education department. There, she helped orient new nurses and continued the education of seasoned ones.

But after retiring in October 2021, Sue found herself thinking, “I miss people and want to exercise with

others.” When a friendly group at Foster Pool at Lakewood Park encouraged her to check out the group

exercise classes at Cove.



Her first visit was nothing short of a revelation. Walking through the door, Sue felt welcomed by the friendly

faces of the staff and volunteers, especially the three Martha’s, who greeted her like an old friend. One of the

pool friends exclaimed, “You made it!” Sue couldn’t help but feel like a kid in a candy store—except this was

no ordinary store; it was full of activities, programs, and even daily lunches.



Her schedule quickly became packed with activities: Jazzercise with Patty, Silver Strength with Andrea, yoga

with Joyce, Tai Chi with Jan, and from spring through fall, line dancing with Caroline. Yet, despite her packed

calendar, Sue made room for something even more rewarding—volunteering.



When Barry approached her with the opportunity to volunteer at the front desk, Sue accepted the challenge.

She quickly discovered that welcoming others was a natural fit for her. As she put it, “This is the easiest

commitment I could ever fulfill.” The staff at Cove make her feel like a part of the team, and her goal is simple: to make people smile. “Even if I have to ask for it,” she says with a grin, “they always leave with a smile.”



For Sue, Cove isn’t just about exercise; it’s about connection. While she came to stay active, she also loves

sharing meals with others. As someone who’s on the younger side of being a senior, Sue finds joy in listening

to the stories of others, learning about their past, their families, and their lives. At Cove, Sue loves seeing

seniors and young families with children interact. There's something special about watching different

generations connect, especially at Cove, in the Family Room, where these moments happen.

Sue’s love for Cove extends beyond the programs. As a volunteer, she’s also involved in various community

activities, such as supporting the Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA), which encourages middle

and high school students to get involved in horseback riding and team sports. She also enjoys participating in

events like the Leap Day Dance and the Luau, where she even got her husband to join in on the fun!

When she’s not at Cove, Sue indulges in her hobbies: quilting (often at the Quilting Bee in Lakewood), cooking

(where she’s a fan of the “Chopped” method—never following a recipe), and swimming at the Lakewood pool.

Come summer, you’ll find her at the pool with her grandkids, cherishing time with them at Lakewood Park.

Sue’s life is a beautiful blend of activity, community, and family. She loves being a tourist in her own

hometown, always discovering new places, events, and offerings in Lakewood. And at Cove, she’s discovered a whole new world of fun and inspiration.



Cove has opened Sue’s eyes to new experiences she would never have imagined, from Science w/Dan to

journaling for J.O.Y. (Just One Yes) to focus on positive affirmations. She even attended a jazz concert by the

Lakewood Music Academy’s LMA Jazz Ensemble on Valentine’s Day, saying it was so good, she’d have paid

admission just to enjoy it.



Sue is proof that no matter where life takes you, there’s always room for fun, new experiences, and a

smile—especially at Cove.