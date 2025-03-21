H2O Breakfast With The Bunny

H2O is getting ready to invite spring into Cove Community Center! The annual Breakfast with the

Bunny event is Saturday, April 12th and will feature a pancake breakfast, photos with the bunny,

and a beautiful assortment of raffle baskets that guests can purchase chances to win. This

event is a wonderful showcase for the program, as it is run by high school volunteers serving

food, selling raffle tickets, and helping in the kitchen.

All proceeds from the event support H2O’s service-learning projects. We are grateful for sponsorship from First Federal Lakewood, NeoGraf, and for raffle basket donations from Lakewood’s generous small business community. This support allows H2O to raise needed funds while hosting an enjoyable and affordable event

for families in the area.



There are four timed seatings for Breakfast with the Bunny and ticket prices are $14.00 for

guests who are 12 years and older and $8.00 for younger children. Registration links will be

available soon on H2O’s page on the City of Lakewood site. Please call (216)529-6045 or email

[email protected] with questions about Breakfast with the Bunny.