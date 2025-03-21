Feeling The Green At Cove – St. Patrick’s Day Potluck!

The celebration kicked off with Pat Slife playing lively Irish tunes on the bagpipes, setting the

perfect mood for the day. Even some little ones from the Family Room enjoyed listening to the

music! The food was delicious, with Colcannon (Irish mashed potatoes) and Irish soda bread

stealing the show – total crowd-pleasers!



Irish Karaoke had everyone singing their hearts out, and many came dressed for the occasion,

rocking their best St. Patrick’s Day gear. The sunny, 70-degree weather made for a perfect day

filled with good vibes and fun!

Thanks to all who joined in for a memorable day of Irish cheer!