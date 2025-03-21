Drum Circle At Cove: A Creative Rhythm Experience
On March 12th, a great group gathered at Cove for a drum circle. This improvised art form lets
everyone contribute to a shared rhythm, sparking creativity and self-expression. There’s no set
song—just pure, spontaneous music.
It was a memorable experience, with people of all skill levels coming together to create
something special. We can’t wait for more drum circles—stay tuned for our next session in
June!
Volume 21, Issue 6, Posted 12:39 PM, 03.21.2025