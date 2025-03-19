Updated Skatepark Now Open

It’s open! And the tennis and bas- ketball courts next to it at Lakewood Park are too. Congratulations to California Skateparks and all the com- munity partners involved.

Above is the artist concept from California Skate Park that illustrates the proposal and their ideas. To experience the real thing, stop down and see one of skaters’ favorite skate parks in the country.

On the right is the first printed edition of the Lakewood Observer. We covered the original opening of the Skate Park. Getting it done was one of the many achievements of Mayor Meghan George’s father’s adminis- tration--something the Lakewood Observer was proud to support all the way back to our founding day.