Upcoming Events

Besa Presentation and Documentary- "Enemy of the Reich: The Noor Inayat Khan Story" (2014)

Presented by Dr. Shrabani Basu on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Join Dr. Shrabani Basu, author of "Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan" and principal of the Noor Inayat Khan Memorial Trust, for an introduction of the documentary, a discussion of the life and legacy of Noor Inayat Khan, and questions and answers. Dr. Basu will be joining us live from London, England.

Besa Film- "A Shelter Among the Clouds" (2018) Encore (screening only)

Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

This film follows Besnik, a lonely shepherd and devoted Muslim, haunted by unfulfilled love. English subtitles.

Meet the Author- "Sales Mastery Essentials Made Simple" by Ruth M. Farrington

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Ruth M. Farrington has generated over 5 billion dollars in a forty-eight-year career in retail sales. Join us for an engaging and insightful talk with the internationally recognized author of Sales Mastery Essentials Made Simple as she shares her unique journey and the powerful strategies that have led to her extraordinary success. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Knit & Lit Book Club-"Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel" by Shelby Van Pelt Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Book For Murder Book Club- "Nine Lives" by Peter Swanson

Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Multipurpose Room

Book Club- "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crisis" edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson

Facilitated by Dr. Mike Skladany, Camden Lockner, Kamyra Plicka, and Kayleigh Conners; Department of Criminology and Sociology,

Cleveland State University

Mondays: April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28, May 5, May 12, May 19, June 2, June 9, 2025 From 6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

For the sake of our current and future generations, and especially Mother Earth, please join us and our notable guest speakers as we embark on an inclusive march forward in addressing the most pressing issue of the twenty-first century. Lakewood Public Library will be giving out free copies of "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crisis" while supplies last.