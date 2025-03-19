The Lakewood Police Department Is Hiring

The Lakewood Civil Service Commission is conducting an examination for Entry-Level Patrol Officer through the National Testing Network.

The deadline to complete the examination and submit required documents is 4:00 PM on May 14, 2025. More information can be found at https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/accordions/police-job-postings.

To view the Lakewood Police Department employment listing, visit https://ow.ly/pZs550V6uFr.

Join our team:

Starting base salary: $76,170 (including bonuses); $92,765 after four years.

Permanent (non-rotating) 12-hour shifts with 3-day weekends every other week.

Paid Police Academy Training and OPOTC certification while receiving full salary and benefits.

Full police academy tuition reimbursement is available for graduates with last 12 months.

Extensive training and specialization opportunities.