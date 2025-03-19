New Gaming Lounge In Lakewood Gives Kids A Safe Place To Play And Learn

Ethlete Lab Academy, Video Game Lounge Announces Grand Opening to Inspire the Next Generation of Gamers

ELA Classroom/ Party room- 12 PC private room where coding, game design, cybersecurity and more are taught

Ethlete Lab Academy (ELA), an innovative education hub designed for youth passionate about gaming, coding, and digital creativity, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on March 3rd, at 14414 Detroit Ave, on the corner of Detroit and Marlowe in Lakewood.. This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative journey to empower students aged 8-18 to harness their love for gaming and technology in a supportive and inclusive environment.

With a unique mission to bridge the gap between gaming culture and education, ELA provides classes and workshops in esports, coding, game design, and digital media. Tailored for learners at all skill levels, ELA fosters creativity, teamwork, and leadership while offering a platform for students to turn their passions into future career opportunities.

“We believe that gaming is more than just entertainment. It’s a gateway to innovation, collaboration, and limitless potential,” said Michael Newton, Co- Founder and CEO of Ethlete Lab Academy. “Our goal is to create an inclusive space where young minds can thrive, gain valuable skills, and build lifelong connections with others who share their interests.”

What’s Happening All Month Long?

🏫 Open House Tours

Stop by for a guided tour of our state-of-the-art facilities, designed to inspire learning and play. Discover how ELA empowers kids and teens (ages 8–18) through esports training, coding, and game design.

🕹️ 1 Hour of Free Play

As a special thank-you for visiting, enjoy one hour of free play on our PCs, consoles, Nintendo Switch, or VR equipment during your tour! Enjoy with a friend.

Plan Your Visit:

📅 When: March 3rd- March 31st

🕓 Time: Drop in anytime during our business hours

📍 Location: 14414 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH (Entrance on Marlowe)

Ethlete Lab Academy is committed to cultivating a culture of respect, diversity, and collaboration, ensuring every student feels welcome and valued.

For more information about the grand opening or Ethlete Lab Academy’s programs, please visitwww.ethletelabacademy.com or contact [email protected]

About Ethlete Lab Academy

Ethlete Lab Academy (ELA) is a purpose-driven gaming lounge and academy offering a safe, inclusive, and educational environment for kids aged 8-18. Our programs combine state-of-the-art gaming experiences with STEM-focused learning to foster critical skills, creativity, and confidence in today’s digital world.

