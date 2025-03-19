Local Artist Invites You To Her Upcoming Show

My husband Frank and I moved here 23 years ago from Williamsport, PA so that I could pursue my art career at American Greetings.

We picked Lakewood because of the beautiful old homes, old town feel, it was close to work, and we knew our kids would be able to walk and ride bikes anywhere from schools to parks.

As a greeting card illustrator who was raising children, I loved sharing my art skills, teaching neighborhood kids summer projects; my door was always open. I donated work to highschool events and loved contributing at the Beck Center for kids' workshops and floral classes. Now all of our kids are adults and married, we have four grandkids (one on the way) in Lakewood and the other is close by in West Park.

When I discovered painting, fine art became my greatest expression, especially painting outside from life; painting small greeting cards to large canvas and on the masonite surfaces my husband Frank built. Even with his full time job, he has found a wonderful way to create beautiful base platforms for me to paint on.

I sell art out of my Corporate Gallery and I'm now having a show at Bay Arts titled, "Favorite Places," which includes my gestural broadstroke landscapes, florals and paintings of some areas of Lakewood. Please stop by, see my work, and attend the opening on Friday, April 11th, 5 - 8 pm at Bay Arts. 28795 Lake Road, Bay Village, Ohio.

Jennifer Fitchwell is a mother of three adult kids raised in Lakewood. She moved here 21 years ago to work at American Greetings and picked Lakewood to raise their family.