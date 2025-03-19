LHS Artists Winners in Governor's Youth Art Exhibit

Congratulations to the four Lakewood High School student artists who have been named winners for the 2025 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition! The artwork of Anna Maurer, Helen Fraunfelder and Oceana (Iris) Krizan will hang in the public exhibition of nearly 300 art pieces. Another piece by Iris and one by Poppy Smrekar will hang in a special Cameo exhibit in the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce building.



In the prior Northeast Region judging for the state contest, 18 students had 29 pieces of work chosen to go through final judging. The pieces were selected from more than 1,200 regional submissions. Kudos to all on this amazing achievement!