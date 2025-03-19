LakewoodAlive Announces Knowing Your Home Spring Schedule

When it comes to your home, there’s no better time than now to take proper care of this important investment, and LakewoodAlive is here to help you every step of the way.

LakewoodAlive announces the Spring 2025 schedule for this free educational series intended for homeowners looking to sustain and improve their homes inside and out. This series is designed to help homeowners learn about home maintenance best practices, give them the confidence to tackle necessary repairs and improvements, and focus on sustainability.

Open to all homeowners in the greater Cleveland area, not just Lakewood residents, this series is intended for:

· Those considering a home DIY project

· Those planning to hire a contractor

· Those simply interested in better understanding how their home works

The Spring installment of 2025’s home education program features three workshops lead by industry experts, with a fourth to be announced. The goal of this series is helping to remove the guesswork from daunting home repairs and improvement projects, getting the work done correctly the first time, and saving your precious time and money.

The 2025 Spring Series commences with “Homeownership in Lakewood 101” on Wednesday, April 2, from 7 - 8:30 PM. This kick-off workshop will feature a panel of local housing experts and focus on best practices for home improvement projects, resources, city permitting, and more when it comes to owning a century home in Lakewood. Join us at the Lakewood Public Library Main Branch, at 15425 Detroit Ave. in the Auditorium located in the lower level of the building. Click here to reserve your free spot for “Homeownership in Lakewood 101”.

The following workshop is “Spring Cleaning & Decluttering”, on Thursday, April 17, from 7 - 8:30 PM at the Lakewood Public Library Main Branch (15425 Detroit Avenue). Join us and our guest speakers who are decluttering and organization experts, to learn about decluttering tips as well as your options when it comes to recycling your unwanted items. Click here to reserve your free spot for “Spring Cleaning & Decluttering”.

“Pollinator Gardens” is third in the series, taking place on Saturday, May 31 from 10 AM - 12 PM at Wagar Park, located on Madison Avenue between Orchard Grove and Rosewood Avenues. Join Master Gardeners for this hands-on outdoor gardening session where you will learn about the benefits of pollinator gardens and how to cultivate your own at home. Click here to reserve your free spot for “Pollinator Gardens”.

Keep an eye out for details on the upcoming fourth workshop of the season, and the subsequent Fall 2025 Knowing Your Home schedule, which will be announced late in the summer.

Now in its twelfth year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome to learn more.