Lakewood Neighbors Gather To Support Democracy

On Saturday, March 8th I and several dozen concerned Lakewood residents gathered at the corner of Summit and Detroit to protest current U.S. administration policies and to support Ukraine. In these difficult and dark times, this rally was a ray of sunshine. 40+ Lakewood residents came together to send strong messages of support and caring. We did so by letting the powers that be hear our voices, loud and clear.

Because of the current administration's comprehensive actions of hurt and hatred, there were many signs displayed in support of many causes. We sent messages of support for the families of those federal workers being thrown out of their jobs, with little or no notice. There were messages in support of Ukraine, and its besieged people. Messages of diversity and inclusion, for protecting the environment, and to give the immigrants among us the understanding and support they need.

As Pastor Robin Dillon of Lakewood United Methodist Church noted, "As followers of Jesus Christ, we believe in the value of all people and standing up for those who are being oppressed."

There is something else equally important here that should be noted. That is, if you think you cannot make a difference, think again. This protest started with the desire of one person to 'do something.' That person asked several of his friends, who enthusiastically signed on. Then they decided on the where, the when and the what: People walking on the street with signs displaying their messages. Those few asked their friends and family, and then it was spread via phone calls and social media. In one week one person became 40+, with signs and shouting. The support was overwhelmingly positive, with hundreds of thumbs-up from pedestrians and drivers alike. The honking of cars was constant. It was a joyful noise.

If you think you do not know what to do, do something anyway. In these crucial times, every action matters. Every voice matters. Every protest works. I can guarantee you that you are surrounded by others who are eager and ready to fight RIGHT NOW to make a difference.

Gather some friends, family, and neighbors and write letters, make phone calls, demand a town hall, create your own town hall, make signs, march, sit-in, stand-up, shout, shout, shout. You CAN do it. You matter. This country matters. Go now spread some sunshine. We need it right now.

Congressman John Lewis famously said, "When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, SAY something! DO something! Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble."

So remember, you can do it. Go make some good trouble.