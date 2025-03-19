Lakewood Kiwanis Lenten Speaker Series

Join us for a Lenten Speaker series

Lakewood Kiwanis started a community Lenten series back in 1972. This year we have sponsored three meetings with inspirational speakers from our community. The meetings will be held at St Clement’s church (Madison and Lincoln) at different times to offer all people an opportunity to attend one or more for this Lenten season. Last week we heard Father Peter Paul, Chaplain of Fairview Hospital speak. Please plan to come on one of these dates.

Mar 25th @noon, Pastor Robin Dillon, Lakewood United Methodist

Apr 9th@5:00pm, Deacon Jack Wenzel, Cleveland Diocese

Light food and refreshments will be served. Any questions, please call Chairman Tim Mohr, 216-941-7319

Anna Bacho is a member of Lakewood Kiwanis.