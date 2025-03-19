Historical Lectures Kick Off Church Of The Ascension's 150th Anniversary Celebration Events

Church of the Ascension, an Episcopal Church located at 13216 Detroit Avenue, is the church with the longest history in Lakewood, continuous since 1875, according to the Lakewood Historical Society. The society’s director, Dr. Robert Shimp, will deliver a talk on Wed., March 26, titled “Church of the Ascension 150: A Rockport Township and Lakewood Retrospective.” He will discuss Rockport in 1875, Ascension and some of Lakewood’s well-known pioneers who were part of its early days, and the other churches that existed at that time. Following Stations of the Cross in the nave at 6:00 p.m., the event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s Ascension Hall on the second floor, and includes supper. It is free, and the public is invited.

Following the 10:30 worship service on Sun., March 30, the Rev. Dr. Brian Wilbert will speak at noon in Ascension Hall “Of Bishops, Buildings, and the Broad Work of the Church.” The Rev. Dr. Wilbert is the Archivist of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, which was the first diocese established outside of the country’s original 13 colonies in 1817. The lecture and luncheon are free and the public is welcome.

Reservations are not required; however, a call to the church office, (216) 521-8727, would be appreciated to plan numbers for the supper and/or luncheon. For more information about Church of the Ascension and other upcoming events, please visit www.ascension-lakewood.org.

Corky Thacker is a novelist and a parishioner at Church of the Ascension, an Episcopal Church located at 13216 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.