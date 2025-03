To assist with tax prep this season, the Division of Tax will hold extended hours (9 AM to 6 PM) on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 25, as well as Monday and Tuesday, Apr. 14 and 15.

The office will also open from 9 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, April 12.

No appointment is necessary.

For more info go to:

https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/municipal-income-tax/