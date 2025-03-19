Congratulations To Rotary/Beck Center Contest Winners

Congratulations to the Lakewood High students whose artwork earned honors in the 80th Annual Rotary/Beck Center Visual Arts Contest:

Molly Keane earned second place for her piece based on the phobia of losing teeth. Helen Fraunfelder earned an honorable mention for her self-portrait. Sebastian Shafer earned an honorable mention for his portrait photography. In addition to Molly, Helen and Sebastian, 30 other LHS students' artwork was chosen for display in the exhibition at the Beck. Congratulations to all!