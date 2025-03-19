Bunts Rd Bike Path Opposition: Letter To The Editor

I am among a growing group of Bunts Road residents who oppose the multi-use path planned for my street, and I would like to set the record straight.

Bunts Road residents received a letter dated April 25, 2024 alerting us to the project and a public meeting on May 7. The letter mentioned a “bike lane,” which is 4-6 feet wide, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A bike lane is what is currently on Madison.

We were shocked to find out at the May 7 meeting that the city had already created two plans for the Bunts project, both of which included a 10-foot-wide multi-use path, the same size as a standard lane for vehicle traffic.

City officials followed the letter of the law and provided ample opportunity for public input, but they had their minds made up before we were consulted at the May 7 meeting. They gave us chances to speak but never had any intention of using our input on the multi-use path.

Before you cry NIMBY (not in my backyard), consider these questions.

Why is it so bad to not want a multi-use path on a residential street? Do you want it on your street? If so, contact the city. I haven’t found a person on Bunts yet who wants this path. We will gladly shift it to your street.

Would you risk your life or that of your loved ones to travel on this path as cars are trying to back out and cross busy streets, or would you travel smarter and move to a calmer street?

Would you sue if you got hit while traveling on this path? If so, there’s a personal injury attorney in Lakewood who is a champion of this path. He’s waiting for your business.

Should city officials, voted in office by the residents, take the advice of a small, special interest group over the people the path will actually impact?

Would you want me or someone else making decisions for your street without consulting those who actually live there and experience its patterns?

I am not opposed to bicycles or lanes to accommodate them. I am opposed to dramatically altering a street at the expense of its residents.

Make your voice heard by signing our petition to stop this dangerous multi-use path from being built on Bunts.