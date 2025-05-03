Uncover The Weird At Cove Community Center With Science With Dan
Get ready to dive into the weird, wild, and wonderfully unexplained with Science w/ Dan! We're introducing a fun new way to explore fringe science topics like Bigfoot, Shapeshifters, and UFOs (now known as UAPs—Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).
Join us for upcoming sessions on Fridays at 10 AM:
March 7th: Hot takes on the latest science headlines.
March 21st: A deep dive into a fascinating new pseudo-science topic.
Curious? Don’t miss out—join us at Cove Community Center for a fun, mind-bending exploration of the unknown! See you there!
Nancy Feighan
Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood
Volume 21, Issue 5, Posted 12:43 PM, 03.05.2025