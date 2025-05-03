Steimle Takes A Seat At The Table

In 2023, the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) established the Leadership Council, appointing five individuals with developmental disabilities who are also receiving services from Cuyahoga DD. The Council's purpose is to gain the perspectives of people with DD who are compelled and willing to share their voices and advocacy to benefit their community.

The Leadership Council was also established, in part, to prepare for a new law in Ohio. The new rule requires that at least one seat be reserved on every County Board of DD for an individual with a developmental disability. Until now, board members have been parents, caregivers or family members of those with disabilities.

Beginning at the February Board meeting, a person with a developmental disability will have a role on the Cuyahoga DD Board. It's a seat at the table and a groundbreaking moment for the DD community.

"I think it is important for someone served by Cuyahoga DD to sit on the board, especially when what is being discussed has a direct effect on them and the other individuals being served." says Sara Steimle who has served as Secretary on Leadership Council since the beginning.

Her first term with Leadership Council, however, will be cut short as she moves on to a bigger role. On January 28th, Cuyahoga County Council voted unanimously to appoint Steimle as a Board Member, making her the very first person with a developmental disability to serve in this role at Cuyahoga DD.

"We are very excited to welcome Sara to our Board," said Cuyahoga DD Superintendent and CEO Dr. Amber C. Gibbs. "People with disabilities should be represented on boards that make decisions about things that affect them."

Sara Steimle has a long history of service and professional experience working for the disability community. She has earned a Bachelor of Science majoring in Rehabilitation Services from Wright State University. Since then she has been employed by Youth Challenge as their Alumni Program Coordinator. In addition, Sara also serves on the Cuyahoga County Advisory Committee on Persons with Disabilities (CCACPD).

"Sara has already made significant contributions to Cuyahoga DD through her membership on our Leadership Council," said Superintendent Gibbs. "Her professional experience and her demonstrated commitment to the disability community will make her an asset to the Board. I look forward to the many ways she will continue to contribute to our agency in this new role."

With her experience in serving the disability community and being a person affected by cerebral palsy, Sara has both lived and professional experience to understand the needs of her community to help with directing the decisions made by the board.

"I am excited to serve the disability community in this way. My perspective is unique," Sara says. "Not only do I receive services due to my disability, but professionally I serve people with disabilities. I am familiar with both providing services and the services that are provided to me personally."

Sara took her seat at the table when she was sworn in at the February 27 board meeting.

Tracy Marie Greenberg is a Singer-Songwriter, Disability Rights advocate and 23-year Lakewood resident.Tracy Marie Greenberg is a Singer-Songwriter, Disability Rights advocate and 23-year Lakewood resident.