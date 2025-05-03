Starr Gazer: March

ARIES: The Sun is behind the scenes for the Ram this St. Patty’s Day, but Jupiter, the bringer of good fortune, sits in your local community; visit your local Irish pub, & order a pint of Guinness.

TAURUS: The Bull has the Luck of the Irish; Jupiter’s landed in your house of finances, bringing you a Pot of Gold; come out of the Bullpen, share the wealth with the lads & cailini.

GEMINI: The Twins are blessed with the Sun shining on your career. However, leave the office early and bring the whole gang. It’s time to paddy this brew-ti-ful St. Patty’s Day. Cheers!

CANCER: The Sun is shining on the Crab’s 9th house of legal affairs, bringing you a bit of the Luck of the Irish, while Jupiter is working behind the scenes; keep that four-leaf clover close by.

LEO: The Lion/Lioness has a bit o’ luck coming to his/her Jungle from other’s resources, invite the rest of the Jungle from over the rainbow to share in the celebration, bring on the bagpipes.

VIRGO: The Sun is beaming its rays in Virgo's house of relationships, both business & personal, whether it’s at the office or walking in the parade. Wear your Kiss Me I’m Irish shirt.

LIBRA: The Sun is shining in Libra’s house of health this St. Patrick’s Day; although you can’t seem to decide to go out or stay home, don’t worry, beer happy, just take it easy on the pints.

SCORPIO: It’s time for the Scorpion to put away the stinger for St. Paddy’s Day; the children are emphasized: take the little leprechauns to the parade, let them have a Shamrock Shake.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur is best staying home this St. Patrick’s Day; Jupiter is sprinkling its Irish Fairy Dust on your home & relationship sector; share that love with “Mo Anam Cara.”

CAPRICORN: The Goat has the Sun shining on romance & creativity this St. Patrick’s Day; it’s time to make some Irish coffee, served with Bailey’s Irish Truffles, and call it a night.

AQUARIUS: Aquarians are known for being a bit on the wild side; this St. Paddy’s Day, it’s time to get sham-rocked & roll, wear the Kilt, bring the bagpipes & do a little Irish jig for the crowd.

PISCES: It’s all about the Fish this month; you get to decide whether you want to throw the Ceilidh at your Lake or have someone else host at their pond, either way, go have some Craic.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com