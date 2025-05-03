Senate Bill 56 Is Wrong For Ohio

Despite massive opposition from Ohio residents, Senate Republicans passed Senate Bill 56 last week, undermining the over 2 million Ohio voters who overwhelmingly approved legal recreational marijuana use in the state in 2023. While many Republicans who supported this bill state that they want this change in the name of health and safety, that is solely a distraction from the real reason behind the legislation: to undermine Ohio voters.

Ohioans have had the freedom to use marijuana recreationally for over a year, and our recreational marijuana market has been operating without issue for more than six months. However, to defend this unnecessary change to the statute, GOP lawmakers have stated that Ohio voters did not understand what they were voting on when Issue 2 was on the ballot, insulting the intelligence of their constituents. It is disrespectful to the millions of Ohioans who advocated and voted for the legalization of adult marijuana use and is yet another example of how Ohio Republicans think they know best.

This bill does not help people within our state, it hurts them. This legislation, if enacted, would strip Ohio residents of their rights by imposing unnecessary limitations, increased taxes, and needless regulations on marijuana. Moreover, Senate Bill 56 would make smoking in public a misdemeanor, mandating that Ohioans only smoke in private residences. Are you a renter whose landlord prohibits marijuana use in your building? Under Senate Bill 56, you would not be allowed to smoke in our state. This is not what Ohioans voted for and is not what they want.

Instead of building on the success of the recreational marijuana market to benefit our state, Senate Bill 56 will move Ohio in the wrong direction, causing irreparable harm to this new part of the economy. This legislation would drive Ohio consumers to travel to other states where marijuana laws are more consumer-friendly, taking millions of dollars out of the state. No new dispensaries would be able to start business in Ohio if Senate Bill 56 passes, stunting economic growth and locking people out of the industry.

In addition to economic setbacks, Senate Bill 56 would also weaken social equity within Ohio. This legislation includes language to expunge pre-Issue 2 marijuana possession convictions, but adds a $50 dollar filing fee to have the record expunged with no financial assistance appropriated to help cover the cost of those processing removals. This specifically targets Ohioans who are already financially distressed and does not explain how the state plans to cover these costs.

The Senate Democrats offered several amendments to ensure that the bill would have respected the will and rights of Ohio voters. The amendments would have removed financial barriers to expungement, explicitly stated marijuana would be subject to the same smoking laws as cigarettes, increased the limit on homegrown plants from 6 to 9 per household, reestablished the THC content and milligram serving limits to current law, and returned the dispensary license distribution to current law. Nevertheless, these amendments were tabled in committee without the consideration they deserved.

Ohio has a real chance of positive and equitable change to make our state better for our current and future generations. Listening to the will of people and respecting their freedoms, as well as opinions, is the true way to make Ohio a state where everyone loves to live. Ohioans do not want Senate Bill 56, and as legislators, we need to respect and honor their voices. This legislation now advances to the Ohio House for consideration which means there is still time for Ohioans to speak out to demand that the legislature respect the will of the people while removing financial barriers to record expungement.

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in the Ohio Senate, representing District 23, and in leadership as the Minority Leader. Antonio, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, previously spent eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives, where she served District 13 and was also a member of leadership. Antonio has served as a Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program for women, Adjunct Professor, and a teacher for children with special needs.