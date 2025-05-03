Seeking Forever Homes!

Meet Zorro, a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair! He's a gentle and independent boy who enjoys affection and playing with his spring toy. Though a bit reserved at first, Zorro quickly warms up and loves napping alongside his human friends. He's also comfortable with other cats and doesn't mind being picked up. Zorro would make a loving and easygoing companion!

Visit Zorro, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.

Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

